Belarusian servicemen stand behind a barbed wire fence during an opposition supporters rally protesting against disputed presidential elections results in Minsk. Photo: AFP
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ban Belarusian President Lukashenko amid crackdown on opposition
- The Baltic states forbid entry to the president and 29 other Belarusian officials amid allegations of human rights violations
- Lukashenko has the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has raised the possibility of sending military support
