Sweden never closed its schools, businesses or cafes and restaurants, allowing the virus to circulate. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Sweden bucks pandemic trend, still refuses to recommend face masks
- Swedish public health officials argue masks were not effective enough to warrant mass use
- Country’s daily death toll peaked in April and is now down to a couple of deaths a day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sweden never closed its schools, businesses or cafes and restaurants, allowing the virus to circulate. Photo: AP