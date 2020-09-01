Sweden never closed its schools, businesses or cafes and restaurants, allowing the virus to circulate. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Sweden bucks pandemic trend, still refuses to recommend face masks

  • Swedish public health officials argue masks were not effective enough to warrant mass use
  • Country’s daily death toll peaked in April and is now down to a couple of deaths a day

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:49am, 1 Sep, 2020

Sweden never closed its schools, businesses or cafes and restaurants, allowing the virus to circulate. Photo: AP
