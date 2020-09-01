Hooded gunmen Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said aim Kalashnikov rifles towards a police officer outside Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices in this 2015 file photo. Photo: Jordi Mir/AFP
French magazine Charlie Hebdo reprints Mohammed caricatures 5 years after attack by Islamic extremists
- The caricatures republished this week were first printed in 2006 by the Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten, setting off sometimes violent protests
- The attack on the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo in 2015 led to the deaths of 12 people. A fresh trial into the massacre is set to begin on Wednesday
Topic | France
