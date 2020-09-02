Two migrants sit on a fishing boat as people enjoy the beach on Gran Canaria island last month. Photo: AP
Migrants trying to reach Europe pushed to brave deadly Atlantic Ocean
- More than 250 people are known to have died or gone missing so far this year trying to reach the Spanish Canary Islands off West Africa
- The increase in traffic comes after the EU funded Morocco in 2019 to stop migrants from reaching southern mainland Spain
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
Two migrants sit on a fishing boat as people enjoy the beach on Gran Canaria island last month. Photo: AP