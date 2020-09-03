A courtroom sketch shows the accused and their lawyers in protective masks at the Paris courthouse on Wednesday, the first day of the Charlie Hebdo trial. Image: AFP
Charlie Hebdo attackers killed to avenge Prophet Mohammad, French court hears
- Trial begins for suspects in 2015 attacks that left 12 dead
- Gunman stormed office of French satirical magazine nearly a decade after it published cartoons mocking the Prophet
Topic | France
