An illustration depicts the simulation of a binary black hole merger to form GW190521. Image: Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics via AFP
Two black holes collided to form cosmic body 142 times the mass of Earth’s sun
- Formed more than 7 billion years ago, GW190521 is the oldest black hole ever detected
- Mysterious ‘intermediate mass’ should not even exist, according to current scientific understanding
