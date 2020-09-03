An illustration depicts the simulation of a binary black hole merger to form GW190521. Image: Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics via AFPAn illustration depicts the simulation of a binary black hole merger to form GW190521. Image: Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics via AFP
An illustration depicts the simulation of a binary black hole merger to form GW190521. Image: Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics via AFP
Two black holes collided to form cosmic body 142 times the mass of Earth’s sun

  • Formed more than 7 billion years ago, GW190521 is the oldest black hole ever detected
  • Mysterious ‘intermediate mass’ should not even exist, according to current scientific understanding

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:59am, 3 Sep, 2020

