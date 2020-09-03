The rally outside parliament came during a long, tense day in which a controversial draft for a new constitution was proposed in a bid to end the protests. Photo: APThe rally outside parliament came during a long, tense day in which a controversial draft for a new constitution was proposed in a bid to end the protests. Photo: AP
Riot police and protesters clash in Bulgaria as corruption crisis deepens

  • Dozens of people were taken to the hospital and several were detained by police
  • Protester ‘grand national uprising’ is in response to government plan for new constitution

Updated: 12:04pm, 3 Sep, 2020

The rally outside parliament came during a long, tense day in which a controversial draft for a new constitution was proposed in a bid to end the protests. Photo: AP
