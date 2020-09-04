British actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFPBritish actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFP
British actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Batman filming paused after Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus, say US media reports

  • Warner Bros confirms member of production has Covid-19, but did not give a name
  • Filming of The Batman movie had resumed in Britain only three days ago after being shut down in March because of pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:02am, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFPBritish actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFP
British actor Robert Pattinson is best known for his breakout role in the young adult vampire movie series Twilight. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE