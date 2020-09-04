A forensics worker walks in front of an apartment building in Solingen, Germany where five children were found dead on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFEA forensics worker walks in front of an apartment building in Solingen, Germany where five children were found dead on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

German mother suspected of killing five children

  • Woman seriously injured after throwing herself under train in Düsseldorf
  • Victims were aged 1 to 8; a sixth child, 11, survived unharmed and is being looked after by family

Topic |   Germany
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:33am, 4 Sep, 2020

