A forensics worker walks in front of an apartment building in Solingen, Germany where five children were found dead on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
German mother suspected of killing five children
- Woman seriously injured after throwing herself under train in Düsseldorf
- Victims were aged 1 to 8; a sixth child, 11, survived unharmed and is being looked after by family
Topic | Germany
