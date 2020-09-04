Alain Cocq in the medical bed he has been confined to for years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. Photo: ReutersAlain Cocq in the medical bed he has been confined to for years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. Photo: Reuters
Alain Cocq in the medical bed he has been confined to for years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. Photo: Reuters
Live-stream suicide: man in France to broadcast death on social media after being refused euthanasia

  • Alan Cocq, 57, suffers from a rare condition and was denied a right-to-die request by the French President Emmanuel Macron
  • He now plans to stop eating, drinking or taking his medication - and live-stream his subsequent death on social media to draw attention to the issue

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:05pm, 4 Sep, 2020

