A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: ReutersA booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

No widespread coronavirus vaccine roll-out until mid-2021, WHO says, despite claims to contrary

  • Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible after nearly 870,000 people have died
  • The WHO said it welcomed the ‘considerable number’ of vaccine candidates that had entered final stage Phase III trials

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:36pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: ReutersA booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE