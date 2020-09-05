Chinese community groups protest in Paris to demand better protection after the death of Zhang Chaolin in 2016. Photo: AFP
France jails six youngsters for violent muggings of Chinese
- The assailants were jailed for two to six years for the violent attacks on some 20 people of Chinese origin in 2018
- France’s Chinese community is often targeted because of stereotypes that they are wealthy
Topic | France
Chinese community groups protest in Paris to demand better protection after the death of Zhang Chaolin in 2016. Photo: AFP