Chinese community groups protest in Paris to demand better protection after the death of Zhang Chaolin in 2016. Photo: AFPChinese community groups protest in Paris to demand better protection after the death of Zhang Chaolin in 2016. Photo: AFP
France jails six youngsters for violent muggings of Chinese

  • The assailants were jailed for two to six years for the violent attacks on some 20 people of Chinese origin in 2018
  • France’s Chinese community is often targeted because of stereotypes that they are wealthy

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:25am, 5 Sep, 2020

