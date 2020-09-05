Pope Francis pictured in the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Pope set to make first trip outside Rome since Italy’s lockdown began
- Pope Francis’ last trip away from Rome was to the southern Italian city of Bari in late February, just as Covid-19 was erupting in the north of the country
- He is to journey next month to Assisi, the birthplace in central Italy of his namesake saint, to sign an authoritative papal letter to faithful worldwide
