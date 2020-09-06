Members of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFPMembers of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFP
Members of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Hundreds of US troops arrive in Lithuania as Belarus tensions mount

  • Soldiers were due to take part in series of military exercises near the border with Belarus
  • Lithuanian official says the deployment is ‘not associated with any events in the region’

Topic |   Belarus
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:37am, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFPMembers of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFP
Members of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE