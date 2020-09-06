Members of the US Army 2nd Brigade 69th Regiment 2nd Battalion are pictured at Mockava railway station in Lithuania. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of US troops arrive in Lithuania as Belarus tensions mount
- Soldiers were due to take part in series of military exercises near the border with Belarus
- Lithuanian official says the deployment is ‘not associated with any events in the region’
