Alain Cocq, 57, in his medical bed he has been confined to for years as a result of a degenerative disease that has no treatment. Photo: Reuters
Facebook blocks live-stream of euthanasia campaigner Alain Cocq’s death
- Frenchman suffers from an incurable condition and wanted to broadcast his death on Facebook
- Facebook said its rules did not allow it to portray suicide
