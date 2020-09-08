Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Buckingham Palace in London in June 2019. Photo: AFPBritain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Buckingham Palace in London in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to Buckingham Palace in London in June 2019. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay back US$3.2 million to British public using cash from Netflix deal

  • Money had been used to renovate royal couple’s home at Windsor Castle
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier promised to give up taxpayer-funded income when stepping back from royal duties

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:04am, 8 Sep, 2020

