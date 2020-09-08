A demonstrator protests in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFEA demonstrator protests in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition battle resumes with fight over US charges

  • Judge rejects request from Assange’s lawyers to set aside allegations that he conspired with hackers linked to ‘Anonymous’ and ‘LulzSec’ groups
  • Assange has been in London jail for year and a half since being kicked out of Ecuadorean embassy, where he was hiding from Swedish sexual-assault allegations

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:05am, 8 Sep, 2020

