A demonstrator protests in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Old Bailey in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition battle resumes with fight over US charges
- Judge rejects request from Assange’s lawyers to set aside allegations that he conspired with hackers linked to ‘Anonymous’ and ‘LulzSec’ groups
- Assange has been in London jail for year and a half since being kicked out of Ecuadorean embassy, where he was hiding from Swedish sexual-assault allegations
