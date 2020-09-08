Students in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: APStudents in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: AP
Students in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Parents worry about schools as Spain surpasses 500,000 coronavirus cases

  • Infections have surged in Spain since restrictions were fully removed at the end of June
  • China’s President Xi Jinping praises China and WHO for battling coronavirus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:31pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: APStudents in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: AP
Students in five Spanish regions returned to class on Monday for the first time since the pandemic paralysed Spain six months ago. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE