Pepper the droid is displayed by French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
This coronavirus robot knows when you’re not wearing a mask – and will tell you to put one on
- 120cm-tall droid, known as Pepper, is used in some countries to welcome visitors to shops, exhibitions and other public spaces
- It uses a camera to scan approaching people to see if their faces are covered
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Pepper the droid is displayed by French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters