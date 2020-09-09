Pepper the droid is displayed by French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: ReutersPepper the droid is displayed by French robotics developer SoftBank Robotics in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

This coronavirus robot knows when you’re not wearing a mask – and will tell you to put one on

  • 120cm-tall droid, known as Pepper, is used in some countries to welcome visitors to shops, exhibitions and other public spaces
  • It uses a camera to scan approaching people to see if their faces are covered

Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 3:45am, 9 Sep, 2020

