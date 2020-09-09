Belarus opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova greets protesters during a rally at Minsk’s Independent Square in August. Photo: AP
Belarus opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova ‘tears up passport, jumps out of car’ to avoid expulsion
- Protest leader was reportedly abducted on Monday, with allies saying authorities were trying to force her out of country
- Embattled President Lukashenko warns that ‘if Belarus falls, Russia is next’, as he faces international pressure after disputed election
Topic | Belarus
Belarus opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova greets protesters during a rally at Minsk’s Independent Square in August. Photo: AP