Belarus opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova greets protesters during a rally at Minsk’s Independent Square in August. Photo: AP
Belarus opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova ‘tears up passport, jumps out of car’ to avoid expulsion

  • Protest leader was reportedly abducted on Monday, with allies saying authorities were trying to force her out of country
  • Embattled President Lukashenko warns that ‘if Belarus falls, Russia is next’, as he faces international pressure after disputed election

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:38am, 9 Sep, 2020

