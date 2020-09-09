Migrants are seen leaving as a fire burns in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Photo: AFP
Thousands flee fire at Greece’s biggest migrant camp on island of Lesbos
- The Moria camp was gutted by fire, leaving over 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers homeless
- There are reports the blaze was started in a revolt by asylum seekers placed in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
