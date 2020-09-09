Peter Madsen admitted to murdering Swedish journalist aboard his home-made submarine. Photo: ReutersPeter Madsen admitted to murdering Swedish journalist aboard his home-made submarine. Photo: Reuters
Danish inventor Peter Madsen admits to killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard home-made submarine

  • Wall worked as an editorial intern and reporter in Hong Kong for the South China Morning Post from June to September in 2013
  • At the time of her disappearance in 2017, she was believed to be working on a feature story about Madsen, an eccentric self-taught engineer

Updated: 5:57pm, 9 Sep, 2020

