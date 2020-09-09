Lawyer Maxim Znak has been seized in a systematic campaign by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: APLawyer Maxim Znak has been seized in a systematic campaign by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AP
Lawyer Maxim Znak has been seized in a systematic campaign by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AP
Another Belarusian activist detained as Nobel laureate condemns ‘terror against the people’

  • Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be seized in a systematic campaign by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko
  • Protesters are demanding the resignation of Lukashenko following an August 9 presidential election the opposition says was rigged

Updated: 8:35pm, 9 Sep, 2020

