British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused on Wednesday of presiding over a “rogue state” as his government introduced legislation that intentionally breaches its EU withdrawal treaty. Photo: UK Parliament handout via AFP
Boris Johnson defiant as EU leaders slam plan to breach Brexit deal
- Despite fierce criticism at home and abroad, PM says he will press ahead with bill that overrides part of Britain’s withdrawal agreement with European Union
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warns that move would threaten US-UK trade deal
Topic | Brexit
