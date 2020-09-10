Diana Rigg died of cancer diagnosed in March. Photo: AFP
British actress Diana Rigg, star of The Avengers and Game of Thrones, dies aged 82
- She rose to stardom as the karate-kicking secret agent Emma Peel before more recently playing the scheming Lady Oleanna in the HBO hit
- Rigg had a long career in theatre as well as appearing in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in which her character marries the British spy
Topic | Obituaries
Diana Rigg died of cancer diagnosed in March. Photo: AFP