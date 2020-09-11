Italian police arrested four men in connection with the gang-rape of two British underage girls. Photo: EPA-EFE
Four arrested in Italy over rape of underage British girls
- The incident happened at a house party in Marconia di Pisticci, a town in Italy’s mountainous Basilicata region
- The girls, both aged around 15, were allegedly slapped and punched before being sexually assaulted
Topic | Italy
