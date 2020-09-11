Former Salvadoran colonel Inocente Orlando Montano Morales. Photo: AFP
Ex-Salvadoran colonel gets 133 years in jail for murdering five Spanish Jesuit priests
- Spain’s top criminal court said Montano was responsible for the killings which took place in 1989 during the Central American nation’s civil war
- The suffering of the Jesuit fathers, of the relatives and of all the Salvadoran people has been recognised, the victims’ lawyer said
