A courtroom sketch shows Charlie Hebdo's publication director, cartoonist and writer Laurent Sourisseau giving testimony in the Paris courthouse on Wednesday. Image: AFP
Al-Qaeda threatens new Charlie Hebdo massacre over republished Mohammed cartoons
- Terrorist group warns that 2015 attack on French satirical magazine was not a ‘one off’, as trial of suspected accomplices continues in Paris
- Charlie Hebdo director Laurent Sourisseau, who was badly wounded during incident, told court there was nothing to regret in publishing the cartoons
Topic | France
A courtroom sketch shows Charlie Hebdo's publication director, cartoonist and writer Laurent Sourisseau giving testimony in the Paris courthouse on Wednesday. Image: AFP