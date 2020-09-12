A courtroom sketch shows Charlie Hebdo's publication director, cartoonist and writer Laurent Sourisseau giving testimony in the Paris courthouse on Wednesday. Image: AFPA courtroom sketch shows Charlie Hebdo's publication director, cartoonist and writer Laurent Sourisseau giving testimony in the Paris courthouse on Wednesday. Image: AFP
Al-Qaeda threatens new Charlie Hebdo massacre over republished Mohammed cartoons

  • Terrorist group warns that 2015 attack on French satirical magazine was not a ‘one off’, as trial of suspected accomplices continues in Paris
  • Charlie Hebdo director Laurent Sourisseau, who was badly wounded during incident, told court there was nothing to regret in publishing the cartoons

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:38am, 12 Sep, 2020

