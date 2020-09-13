A volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: APA volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: AP
A volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Oxford restarts trial of AstraZeneca vaccine after pause following ‘spinal cord problem’ in one participant

  • Final-stage trials in the UK to resume after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill
  • Earlier, AstraZeneca CEO said that the vaccine could still be available by the end of the year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:34am, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: APA volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: AP
A volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE