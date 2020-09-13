A volunteer participates in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial in England. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Oxford restarts trial of AstraZeneca vaccine after pause following ‘spinal cord problem’ in one participant
- Final-stage trials in the UK to resume after it was halted over concerns about a participant who fell ill
- Earlier, AstraZeneca CEO said that the vaccine could still be available by the end of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
