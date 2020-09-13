A Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: APA Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: AP
A Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Greece to buy French fighter jets and frigates as tensions with Turkey rise in Mediterranean

  • Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean rise over claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas
  • Greece will buy new French-made fighter planes, frigates, helicopters and weapons systems amid heightened tensions

Topic |   Nato
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:41am, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: APA Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: AP
A Greek air force jet takes part in a Greek-US military exercise south of the island of Crete. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE