Opposition supporters take part in a rally against police brutality in Minsk. Photo: Reuters
Belarus protests against President Lukashenko continue but 250 people detained by police
- Masked agents in uniform and plain clothes snatched people from the streets as they assembled for the March of Heroes demonstration
- Protests began after Lukashenko, who has ruled the former Soviet state for 26 years, claimed re-election with 80 per cent
Topic | Belarus
