Hundreds of people protested in the Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday against measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: warning for Europe as WHO reports record one-day increase in global cases
- Global tally nears 29 million, with more than 923,000 deaths
- Europe cases rise, especially in Spain and France
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
