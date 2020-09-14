Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: ReutersBelarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
Belarus protests: Putin doubles down on support for Lukashenko with US$1.5 billion loan

  • Talks took place one day after tens of thousands rallied against Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital for the fifth Sunday in a row
  • The opposition wants Lukashenko to begin talks on handing over power but he has ruled out any compromise with protesters

Topic |   Belarus
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00pm, 14 Sep, 2020

