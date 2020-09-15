UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPA
British MPs back Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill despite EU anger
- Lawmakers give initial approval to UK Internal Market Bill, clearing way for four days of detailed scrutiny of text
- If passed, legislation would override parts of withdrawal treaty struck with European Union last year, in overt breach of international law
Topic | Brexit
