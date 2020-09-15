UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPAUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

British MPs back Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill despite EU anger

  • Lawmakers give initial approval to UK Internal Market Bill, clearing way for four days of detailed scrutiny of text
  • If passed, legislation would override parts of withdrawal treaty struck with European Union last year, in overt breach of international law

Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:11am, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPAUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPA
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Monday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE