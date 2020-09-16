Actor John Boyega arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in December 2019. Photo: Invision/APActor John Boyega arrives at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles in December 2019. Photo: Invision/AP
Star Wars actor John Boyega quits Jo Malone perfume ambassador role after being cut from Chinese ad

  • British star was replaced by Chinese actor Liu Haoran in reshot version, while other black cast members were removed
  • Company has since apologised for ‘mistake’ and removed Chinese version of video

Updated: 1:34am, 16 Sep, 2020

