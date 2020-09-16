French President Emmanuel Macron hands over a Welcome to French Citizenship booklet to a new French citizen during a ceremony in Paris on September 4. The Interior Ministry on September 15 ordered regional officials to prioritise naturalisation requests from foreigners who “actively participated in the coronavirus effort”. Photo: Reuters
France rewards foreigners helping in fight against coronavirus with fast-tracked citizenship
- Interior Ministry ordered regional officials to prioritise naturalisation requests from foreigners who ‘actively participated in the national effort’
- Foreigners who are eligible can be naturalised after just two years of residency in France, instead of the usual minimum of five years
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
French President Emmanuel Macron hands over a Welcome to French Citizenship booklet to a new French citizen during a ceremony in Paris on September 4. The Interior Ministry on September 15 ordered regional officials to prioritise naturalisation requests from foreigners who “actively participated in the coronavirus effort”. Photo: Reuters