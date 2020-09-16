Photos of the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face. Photo: Press AssociationPhotos of the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face. Photo: Press Association
Photos of the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face. Photo: Press Association
Coronavirus cover-up: man on bus in UK uses snake as face mask

  • Photos of the man showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face
  • Face coverings are mandatory on public transport in Britain, to prevent spread of the coronavirus

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:59am, 16 Sep, 2020

