Photos of the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face. Photo: Press Association
Coronavirus cover-up: man on bus in UK uses snake as face mask
- Photos of the man showed what appeared to be a python coiled around his neck and face
- Face coverings are mandatory on public transport in Britain, to prevent spread of the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
