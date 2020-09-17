The long-awaited completion of the Sagrada Familia cathedral will no longer happen in 2026 because the coronavirus epidemic has curtailed its construction and frustrated funding. Picture: AFPThe long-awaited completion of the Sagrada Familia cathedral will no longer happen in 2026 because the coronavirus epidemic has curtailed its construction and frustrated funding. Picture: AFP
The long-awaited completion of the Sagrada Familia cathedral will no longer happen in 2026 because the coronavirus epidemic has curtailed its construction and frustrated funding. Picture: AFP
Coronavirus delays planned 2026 completion of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia cathedral

  • One of Spain’s top tourist attractions, the towering architectural masterpiece has been under construction for nearly 140 years.
  • The ornate cathedral, designed by Antoni Gaudi, was due to be finished in 2026, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Catalan architect’s death.

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:39am, 17 Sep, 2020

