A courtroom sketch of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States, in London. Photo: Reuters
‘Pentagon Papers’ leaker comes to defence of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
- Julian Assange is fighting to stop being sent to the United States
- WikiLeaks founder wanted on charges that he endangered national security
Topic | WikiLeaks
A courtroom sketch of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States, in London. Photo: Reuters