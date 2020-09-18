A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: ReutersA helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Austrian minister corrects Trump’s ‘forest city’ claim, says we don’t have ‘exploding trees’

  • The US president recently said on Fox News that Austrians live within ‘forest cities’ which never catch fire
  • ‘In Austria, people do not live in the forest, but rather with the forest and in a close relationship with the natural environment’

Topic |   Austria
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:22pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: ReutersA helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest during the Bobcat fire in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE