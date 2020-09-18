An electronic sign in Manchester reminds people to maintain two-metre social distancing. Photo: AFP
Britain considering second coronavirus lockdown as new cases soar and hospitals struggle
- Covid-19 cases started to rise again in Britain this month, with between 3,000 and 4,000 positive tests recorded daily in the last week
- Asked if a second national lockdown was on the cards, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospital admissions were doubling every eight days
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An electronic sign in Manchester reminds people to maintain two-metre social distancing. Photo: AFP