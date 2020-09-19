Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFPAlexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFP
Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFP
World /  Europe

Russia’s Alexei Navalny reveals slow road to recovery after being poisoned with Novichok

  • The opposition politician says he can walk with a ‘tremble’ and is able to speak again
  • While it will take a while until he can hold his phone and pour water for himself, allies say Navalny intends to ultimately return to Russia

Topic |   Russia
Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFPAlexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFP
Alexei Navalny in Berlin’s Charite hospital. Photo: Instagram account @navalny / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE