People gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: ReutersPeople gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: Reuters
People gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Police and protesters clash in London as UK looks to tighten Covid-19 restrictions

  • Britain’s Conservative government imposes ban on all social gatherings of more than six people
  • Officials considering tougher national restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed “second wave” of virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:15am, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: ReutersPeople gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: Reuters
People gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE