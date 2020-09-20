People gather in Trafalgar Square in London to protest against the new lockdown imposed by the UK government. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Police and protesters clash in London as UK looks to tighten Covid-19 restrictions
- Britain’s Conservative government imposes ban on all social gatherings of more than six people
- Officials considering tougher national restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed “second wave” of virus
