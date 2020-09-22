A nurse holds a Covid-19 vaccine candidate produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Brazil in August. Photo: AFPA nurse holds a Covid-19 vaccine candidate produced by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech at the Sao Lucas Hospital in Brazil in August. Photo: AFP
More than 150 nations join global coronavirus vaccine plan, but US and China absent

  • Trump administration has already secured supplies through bilateral deals, prompting accusations of selfish behaviour to the detriment of poor countries
  • Vaccine alliance officials say dialogue continues with Beijing on scheme to deliver 2 billion doses around the world by end of 2021

Reuters

Updated: 2:01am, 22 Sep, 2020

