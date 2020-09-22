A nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: APA nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: AP
A nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Britain raises coronavirus alert level, warning of high transmission

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to unveil further restrictions to slow spread of Covid-19
  • Top medical officers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland warn of exponential increase, upgrade alert from three to four – the second-highest level

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:28am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: APA nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: AP
A nurse takes a swab at a drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Chessington, Greater London, on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE