A truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: AP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a suicide risk if extradited to US: psychiatrist
- The former hacker has severe depression and psychotic symptoms, including hearing imaginary voices and music, the Old Bailey court in London heard
- Assange faces 18 charges under the US Espionage Act relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files, and is being held in a UK prison
