A truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: APA truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: AP
A truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a suicide risk if extradited to US: psychiatrist

  • The former hacker has severe depression and psychotic symptoms, including hearing imaginary voices and music, the Old Bailey court in London heard
  • Assange faces 18 charges under the US Espionage Act relating to the 2010 release by WikiLeaks of 500,000 secret files, and is being held in a UK prison

Topic |   WikiLeaks
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:00pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: APA truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: AP
A truck with a billboard of Julian Assange arrives at the Old Bailey court in London as his extradition hearing continues. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE