Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lukashenko inaugurated as president of Belarus in secret ceremony

  • The embattled Belarusian leader was sworn in for his sixth term in Minsk, despite ongoing protests over his disputed re-election
  • European Union foreign ministers failed to agree sanctions over the political crisis, while Germany said it does not recognise Lukashenko as president

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:05pm, 23 Sep, 2020

