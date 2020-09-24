Documents on a suspected British agent called James Bond were found at the Institute of National Remembrance in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
The name’s Bond, James Bond: 007’s namesake discovered in Polish Cold War archives
- Suspected secret agent sharing fictional spy’s moniker was employed as archivist for the British embassy in 1964
- ‘Bond’ was under strict surveillance, reportedly visiting regions of northeastern Poland to try to ‘penetrate military facilities’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
Documents on a suspected British agent called James Bond were found at the Institute of National Remembrance in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters