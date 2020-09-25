A member of the faithful holds a picture of Pope John Paul II at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland in 2016. The pope died in 2005 after a 27-year reign. Photo: Reuters
Vial containing blood of Pope John Paul II stolen from Italian cathedral
- Relics are usually pieces of a saint’s body or clothing; Catholics venerate them as they pray to the saint
- Pope John Paul II was made a saint in 2014. It is not yet clear if the reliquary has been stolen for ransom, which has happened in the past with other relics in Italy
Topic | Religion
