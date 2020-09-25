A painting depicting the Mona Lisa wearing a face mask and gloves is pictured at Changchun Street Primary School in Wuhan on September 4. Photo: Reuters
Worldwide coronavirus cases surge past 32 million as Britain and France see record infections
- Russia reports highest daily increase since July, while residents across Europe chafe against stricter measures to contain pandemic
- Health experts criticise early models that predicted people in Africa dying in droves
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A painting depicting the Mona Lisa wearing a face mask and gloves is pictured at Changchun Street Primary School in Wuhan on September 4. Photo: Reuters